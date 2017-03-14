IFAI Expo 2017 Announces Expanded Advanced Textiles Program

ROSEVILLE, MN — March 14, 2017 — The Industrial Fabrics Association International has announced an expanded Advanced Textiles (AT) program for its annual Expo, scheduled for September 26-29, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The program will feature additions to the annual Advanced Textiles Conference as well as programming bonuses and a new Smart Fabrics Program.

“The Advanced Textiles industry is vitally important to the future of the textile industry as a whole,” IFAI President/CEO Mary Hennessy said. “Our emphasis on Advanced Textiles at IFAI Expo is growing and will continue growing for the foreseeable future.”

Here’s an outline of anticipated 2017 programming:

Advanced Textiles Conference – Beginning on September 26, the Advanced Textiles Conference will offer four tracks. This year, tracks in military, medical, testing and smart fabrics are planned, with the latter two tracks being part of their own programs.

Smart Fabrics Program (IFAIexpo.com/Smart) – This new program is designed to channel the excitement around smart fabrics into new product development while also:

Giving attendees access to experts, materials and education

Facilitating new partnerships, discussions and ideas

Showcasing innovative suppliers to the e-textiles market

Creating common understandings among industry segments

This will be accomplished through the Advanced Textiles Conference’s Smart Fabrics Track, which explores all types of technology in the industry, and the E-Textiles Workshop located on the Expo show floor. This workshop will be a central meeting and networking area for participants to gather and learn about mutual needs.

E-Textiles Workshop – This new addition to the Expo AT lineup includes several new elements including Beginners’ Kits, which will allow those new to the field to assemble simple e-textiles devices with expert guidance right in the workshop; a Hackathon/Design Challenge for more advanced participants, plus the following:

30-minute, expert-facilitated market discussions, specific to e-textiles markets, during show floor hours (topics to include apparel, bio/medical, health/fitness, military, aerospace, automotive, packaging, virtual reality, and home)

“Ask the Experts” – scheduled on Wednesday, September 27, this two-hour question-and-answer session will feature experts in electronics, materials, testing and product development fielding questions in a live audience setting

Testing Program (IFAIexpo.com/Testing) – Once again in 2017, IFAI Expo will offer a Testing Program, in cooperation with the North Carolina State University College of Textiles, this year supported by the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC). It will feature two certificate options plus demonstrations and Q&As for new market segments. The program includes:

The Testing Demo Zone – Will be open to all participants during show floor hours. Lab and equipment experts will help participants learn to choose the right testing methods, interpret results, ask the right questions, and learn where to find additional resources. This includes testing Q&A sessions devoted to special topics including home, medical, military, aerospace, automotive, antimicrobials and nonwovens.

Testing Track – Also part of the Advanced Textiles Conference, this Tuesday-Wednesday event features presentations from NCSU and industry experts, to help improve attendees’ decision-making based on textile properties and better understanding of standard test procedures. Completing this track and lab requirement earns the participant the NCSU Textile Testing Essentials Certificate – which can be used as credit toward NCSU’s Textile Technology Certificate Program.

Intro to Testing Seminar – A free course for all participants, offered Wednesday and Thursday in the Testing Demo Zone, teaching the basics of textile testing. Completed course work and lab time will earn the attendee a Certificate of Participation from NCSU and AATCC.

Mentor Meetings (IFAIexpo.com/Mentor) – IFAI Expo 2017 will also feature new Mentor Meetings, dedicated to connecting attendees with independent experts. Mentors in product development, intellectual property, knitting, environmental law, nonwovens, supply chain, e-textiles, advanced textile development, design, wet processing, comfort, protection, fire retardancy and other sectors will be available for 30-minute meetings to answer questions and give confidential advice about how to proceed in today’s market. These meetings are open to any participant or exhibitor at IFAI Expo 2017.

Posted March 14, 2017

Source: The Industrial Fabrics Association International, (IFAI)