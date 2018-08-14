INDOCHINO Overhauls The Classics And Reinvents The Chino

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — August 14, 2018 — INDOCHINO is making an adventurous and refreshing leap forward and launching its Fall/Winter 2018 Collection today. Then on September 5, the company is broadening its product range beyond formalwear to include casual clothing, in particular made to measure chinos plus a refreshed selection of custom overcoats.

“Expanding into new product categories is something our customers have been waiting for,” said Drew Green, president and CEO, INDOCHINO. “We’ve spent years perfecting the made to measure suit and shirt experience by innovating our platform, our products and our differentiated direct to consumer omni-channel approach. Now, beginning with men’s chinos, we’re advancing our ability to disrupt the entire apparel industry and make perfectly fitted, personalized custom apparel the de facto choice across all categories.”

Fall/Winter 2018

INDOCHINO’s Fall/Winter 2018 Collection takes inspiration from the fall British countryside and channels the spirit of the English gent while imbuing it with a dash of North American cool.

This season’s color palette reflects the rich natural colours found in rural England such as dark forest greens, earthy browns, bold charcoals, rich burgundy’s, wild plums, and deep wintry navy’s and blues. Warm materials and raw textures — 100% wool, flannel, tweed and brushed fabrics — all evoke the heritage influence. Classic tweed, windowpane, herringbone, houndstooth, checks, stripes and micropatterns are richer now and pack more attitude than traditional designs. The resulting look feels fresh and effortlessly self-assured.

Suits are available from $399 USD/$529 CAD and shirts from $79 USD/$99 CAD.

INDOchinos

Chinos originated 120 years ago as part of a British/French military uniform — designed to be simple, durable, comfortable and camouflaged in earthy tones. Fast forward to recent times and this fashion classic has changed very little. Until now.

As with all INDOCHINO garments, INDOchinos are tailored for the perfect fit and customizable to suit any personal taste and style. This versatile wardrobe staple is available in four colors—khaki, olive, black and navy. INDOchinos will be available from September 5th, 2018 at an introductory price for $79 USD/$99 CAD.

Overcoats

INDOCHINO has revamped its selection of overcoats just in time for fall, with real consideration for style and the changing climate. Comprised of a luxurious wool/cashmere blend, they offer a soft and comfortable feel without compromising on a great look. Available in single or double-breasted, with customization options including buttons, lining and monograms. Color choices include navy, teal, black, burgundy, gray and camel. Overcoats will be available from September 5th, 2018 for $399 USD/$529 CAD.

“This collection is the icing on the cake following a busy summer of retail expansion,” continued Green. “Last week, we celebrated the launch of our 30th showroom, this time in Columbus, Ohio. Today, we opened a second Chicago location after the success of our first store in the city, which opened just last summer. I am incredibly excited for what the future holds and to continue to introduce more men to custom apparel.”

INDOCHINO has opened 12 stores so far in 2018 and plans to end the year opening five more for a total of 36 showrooms. These include Newport Beach, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Madison Avenue, NY, all launching in September.

Posted August 14, 2018

Source INDOCHINO