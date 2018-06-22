Announcing The Launch Party Of Katsu TechStyle, A New Textile Platform

NEW YORK, NY — June 22, 2018 Katsu New York, a 30-year-old textile company that specializes in Japanese mills and high quality fabrics will be hosting its platform launch party. Celebrating on July 16, 2018 from 4-7PM in their offices (Suite 7501) at the Empire State Building. Cocktails will follow alongside a preview of the Fall/Winter 2019 Collection where visitors can make their first purchases through the platform. Designers and brands from the fashion and interior design industries will get to explore the site and experience how simple it will be to make various types of textile purchases online all through a single cart and check-out process. As what has been a very traditionally offline purchasing process, industry members will now have more options, flexibility, and convenience in their textile selections, saving more time and money. To RSVP to the launch party go to: https://fw19katsutechstyle.app.rsvpify.com

Katsu New York was established in May 1988 and founded by President Katsuhiko Kawasaki. With its mission of proposing high-quality and sustainable textiles with more transparency in the supply chain, Katsu New York aims to bring Japanese taste to the US market at competitive prices. Ranging from customers such as Theory, Banana Republic, rag & bone, J. Crew, Club Monaco, and more, Katsu New York offers a diverse range of quality textiles to meet many needs. With the launch Katsu TechStyle, Katsu New York is committed to being a leader in the textile industry that revolves around technology, style, and humanity.

