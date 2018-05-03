Under Armour And Misty Copeland Launch The Misty Copeland Signature Collection, Celebrating Strength And Style

BALTIMORE — May 3, 2018 — Today, four years into her partnership with the athletic performance brand, Under Armour and Misty Copeland launch her revolutionary Signature Collection. Co-designed with the principal ballerina, the Misty Copeland Signature Collection embodies a stylistic story of poise and power, and is rooted in performance, which is synonymous with the Under Armour brand.

The Misty Copeland Signature Collection was created with versatility in mind without compromising performance. The apparel was built on the foundation that while Misty is an athlete, she has an effortless, elevated feminine look outside of the studio where she’s able to express herself. Through hand-drawn sketches, inspiration and conversation, Misty’s vision of achieving an elegant and feminine, yet strong line came to fruition.

“Under Armour helped my vision become a reality and I’m so excited to share this collection with women everywhere. I wanted a line where we could feel fierce in the gym, and at the same time, feel confident wearing the same look out to dinner, running errands or living our everyday lives,” said Copeland. “As someone that appreciates style and fashion as much as I do, it has been a dream come true to be so intimately involved in the design process. I wanted to showcase the versatility of my own personal style, and together with Under Armour, we are bringing a beautiful collection to life.”

The Misty Copeland Signature Collection ranges from leggings and work out tanks, to bodysuits and trench coats. From the beginning, it was Misty’s priority to highlight the strength of a woman’s body in her collection, resulting in structured pieces that highlight curves while still feeling delicate. For example, she incorporated a feminine trend like lace and put it through a performance lens to make it feel modern and fresh in a bodysuit silhouette.

“We feel strongly that women should look and feel great in their clothing, and Misty’s Signature Collection truly embodies that, complete with feminine cuts and gorgeous fabrics,” said Morgan Goerke, General Manager of Women’s at Under Armour. “Under Armour celebrates the power of women, and Misty is the epitome of a powerful woman with the poise, command and grace she carries with her on and off the stage. Misty’s passion for lifting women up perfectly aligns with Under Armour’s platform and the result is this beautiful, collaborative collection.”

All of the pieces from the Misty Copeland Signature Collection have the ability to stand on their own or be paired together. Classic Under Armour cuts and technology are incorporated into each piece, making them durable, innovative and flattering. The collection uses UA Breathelux fabric, which is wicking with a silky smooth, lightweight finish, and several pieces have a perforated lace pattern for additional ventilation and subtle style. The collection pieces range from $60 – $550 and include unique items such as the Misty Copeland Signature trench coat, a leather bomber jacket, a dress with a detachable bodysuit, a matching lace crop top and legging set, and more.

Posted May 3, 2018

Source: Under Armour, Inc.