Threadsol To Launch Intellocut V2 For Boosting Topline Of Sri Lankan Apparel Industry

UTTAR PRADESH, India — May 1, 2018 — ThreadSol, the technology leader in material management solutions for the apparel industry has announced the launch of their flagship product IntelloCut, Version 2.0 for Sri Lanka. It will be available for live demonstration at the Apparel Industry Suppliers Exhibition, running from May 8-10 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. ThreadSol’s exhibit will be located at Stall 3, Hall A, of the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall, Colombo.

IntelloCut Version 2.0 is world’s first artificial intelligence based system in the apparel industry that automates fabric planning, tracks fabric usag, improves utilization and helps manufacturers ship more garments in the available fabric resulting in direct topline benefit.

This thriving need of the industry for a credible and intelligent product which reduces the biggest costs in manufacturing: labor and fabric cost. It is very smartly accomplished by intelloCut which uses AI and IoT based Mobility for a dynamic planning solution.

“Advent of diversification in global apparel sourcing has brought renewed focus into skill based manufacturing. This is alongside the requirement from brands for vendors to handle more styles in short lead times. Automation and dynamism is the next stop for the garment manufacturing industry and with version 2 we aim to achieve just that,” added Manasij Ganguli, founder CEO, ThreadSol.

ThreadSol has partnered with the large manufacturers including, Crystal Martin Brandix, MAS, Hirdaramani in SriLanka, HS Fashions, Jiaxing New Rimei, Tomwell in China, Urmi, Bimexco, Fakri, Epic in Bangladesh, PAN Brothers, Metro Group in Indonesia, Luenthai, Saitex, Dewhirst in Vietnam, and many more from these regions. The solutions have helped them boost their topline by up to 1%. Keeping up with the evolving times of technology,

ThreadSol’s outlook is to create innovative solutions powered by AI, Big Data and IoT based Mobility to drive topline and bottomline benefit for the apparel industry. The garment business is extremely competitive, but manufacturers can position themselves for breakthrough profits and improved customer service by focusing on managing material cost.

Posted May 1, 2018

Source: ThreadSol