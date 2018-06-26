Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Works With Local Cooperative To Expand Mulberry Production in Quang Nam, Vietnam

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — June 26, 2018 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc. announced today that the company’s representatives in Quang Nam province, Vietnam, are working, in collaboration with a local cooperative, to expand mulberry production. This effort is a major element of the company’s production expansion plans and marks a significant increase in capacity.

News of this collaboration was recently published in a leading Vietnamese digital media outlet, which highlights the efforts to focus on high technology agriculture and re-energize the Vietnamese share of the multi-billion dollar sericulture industry. Expanding mulberry production in Quang Nam, by nearly 2,500 acres, is a powerful step to increasing total silk production and a key component of the company’s plan to bring its spider silk technology to market.

“Collaboration with local farmers and workers, leveraging their expertise and knowledge, is core to our production scale up efforts,” said Jon Rice COO. “This effort highlights the complementary efforts that we are taking, in combination with the leadership in Quang Nam, to restore their traditional sericulture industry by blending in new high technology agriculture. This continued collaboration will play a key part in the exciting growth potential we’re seeing with our expansion in Vietnam and the market for affordable spider silk materials.”

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

