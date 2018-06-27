Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology To Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk.

COLUMBIA, Md. — June 26, 2018 — W. R. Grace & Co., an independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, has granted a license which allows PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk. (CAP) to expand its existing UNIPOL® PP plant. The world-scale capacity UNIPOL® PP facility, located in Ciwandan, Indonesia, will be expanded to 590 KTA of polypropylene.

CAP is the largest integrated petrochemical company in Indonesia and operates the country’s only world-scale size Naphtha Cracker. The CAP plant is strategically located in Banten province, providing convenient access to key customers.

Grace’s all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP Process Technology provides the most advanced and broadest range of homopolymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers in the industry. As the simplest of all PP process technologies, without any moving parts inside of the reactor and less equipment than any alternative, its reliable, safe, and stable operation leads to lower capital, operating, and maintenance costs.

Mr. Suryandi, CAP’s Corporate Secretary, said, “The expansion of our plant gives us the opportunity to serve the growing PP market demand in Indonesia. The UNIPOL® PP Process Technology gives us the ability to make a broad range of products and remain highly competitive in the region.”

Al Beninati, President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts business segment, said, “Grace is excited to partner with CAP and enable them to expand their supply of advanced PP products to customers in Indonesia. Combined with our non-phthalate CONSISTA® catalysts, the UNIPOL® PP Process Technology will help the Ciwandan facility meet the increasing demand for polypropylene resins in the Indonesian market.”

Posted June 27, 2018

Source: W. R. Grace & Co