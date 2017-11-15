Hyosung Announces New Global Marketing Leadership For Textiles Businesses

SEOUL, South Korea — November 15, 2017 — Hyosung Corporation, a spandex producer with the creora® brand, announces the appointments of a new Marketing Director and key managers for Textiles Performance Unit to drive Hyosung’s “commitment to excellence” in the Textile Industry long term.

Mr. Mike Simko, Global Marketing Director, will lead the Hyosung’s global marketing of creora® spandex, MIPAN® nylon and specialty polyester fibers to deliver innovation and superior brand and retail collaborative services. Mr. Simko, who previously worked for Invista and DuPont, joins Hyosung with over 20 years of textiles, chemicals and industrial experience with leadership positions in global marketing and sales, strategic planning, business development, R&D as well as manufacturing.

“We are delighted to welcome Mike to Hyosung as his various leadership experiences and in-depth industry knowledge will be invaluable to the marketing effort.”, shared Hyosung Chairman and CEO, Cho Hyun Joon. “His addition along with other new personnel in Europe, Asia, and USA combined with our continued investment in production facilities, underscores Hyosung’s long term commitment to the Textiles Industry. We plan to continue to launch innovative products, deliver superior value and work with mills, brands and retailers globally.”

Mr. Simko will be located in New York City and will be joined by Ms. Sejin Roh, Marketing Manager. Sejin has a degree in textiles management and has had experience in marketing, business and product development roles for the last 5 years at Hyosung.

Also new to Hyosung is Ms. Deborah Richert, Textiles Marketing Manager located in Portland, OR. Deborah has over 20 years of sales, marketing, brand, product merchandising and business development roles in textiles industry. She has previously worked for Nike, New Balance, Puma, and Schoeller Textiles.

“It’s an exciting time to join this dynamic organization and I look forward to leading the expanding/growing team” said Mike Simko. “ Look for our newest innovations in spandex, nylon and polyester along with the latest fabric trends at the upcoming ISPO show in January”.

