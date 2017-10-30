Unifi Announces Election Of Kevin D. Hall As Chairman Of The Board And Archibald Cox, Jr. As Lead Independent Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October 30, 2017 — Unifi, Inc., one of the world’s leading innovators in synthetic and recycled yarns, today announced the election of Kevin D. Hall as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Hall will also continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, a position he has held since May 2017. In addition, Archibald Cox, Jr. was elected as Lead Independent Director.

Mr. Hall has more than 30 years of strategic marketing and brand development experience, along with leadership and managerial experience in the apparel industry. During his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hall has led the Unifi team toward growth in domestic and international sales, with a strong focus on expanding the REPREVE® platform, along with other premium value-added products.

James (Jim) Mead, who has been serving as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, said, “I am delighted to have someone of Kevin’s caliber take on this critical role.” Mr. Mead will continue to serve Unifi as an independent director, bringing leadership and strategic management experience.

“I am honored by and grateful for the confidence of the Board of Directors,” Hall said. “The Board has been integral to the changes made to our executive leadership team in recent months. Jim Mead’s vision and leadership during this process as Non-Executive Chairman was invaluable. The recent additions of significant new talent have strengthened our competitive position, and we believe we are on track to become the global textile industry leader in recycling and an innovation partner of choice.”

Archibald (Archie) Cox, Jr. has served Unifi as an independent director since 2008. He is Chairman of Sextant Group, Inc., a financial advisory and private equity firm, and former Chairman of Barclays Americas, a position he held from May 2008 to June 2011.

Posted October 30, 2017

Source: Unifi, Inc.