Beaulieu International Group Showcases Geotextile Solutions At ICG 2018 In Seoul

WIELSBEKE, Belgium — September 12, 2018 — Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.) heads to the South Korean capital to present its strong support for the growing geosynthetics market at the 11th International Conference on Geosynthetics ICG 2018 (Stand 14).

From 16 to 21 September, show visitors can experience B.I.G.’s industry-leading polypropylene (PP) staple fibres for heavy-duty and lightweight nonwoven geotextiles, ready-to-use woven geotextiles and solutions for geocomposites.

Karena Cancilleri, Vice President Beaulieu Engineered Products, Beaulieu International Group, comments: “Geosynthetics play a crucial role in answering the demanding application conditions of the construction and civil engineering industries. Our high tenacity fibres, optimally engineered woven geotextiles and custom made geocomposites can reinforce their increasing popularity in these segments by offering opportunities to improve or tailor product performance and even achieve system cost reductions. With Asia Pacific expected to lead market growth between now and 2023[1], we are looking forward to being on-the-ground to demonstrate our constant innovation to support the evolution of products for this important region.”

High tensile strength PP fibres: Beaulieu Fibres International (BFI)’s range of high tenacity PP staple fibres offer high tensile strength without compromising on elongation. Their combination of properties supports the production of lightweight high performance tear-resistant geotextiles for heavy-duty engineering and construction nonwovens. The consistent quality fibres provide opportunities to reduce geotextile system cost by maximizing machine efficiency, ensuring desired performance and saving weight of up to 15% compared with standard geotextile fibres. A higher dtex range is available for environmental applications.

CE accredited woven textiles and geocomposites: Beaulieu Technical Textiles (BTT) will present its variety of functionality-focused Terralys® PP woven geotextiles solutions to ICG visitors, including off-the-shelf and customized fabric constructions optimally engineered to meet stringent geotechnical specifications.

BTT has in-house expertise in extrusion, weaving, coating and lamination techniques which enables it to work in close technical collaboration with customers on the development of customized geotextiles and geocomposites. Terralys geotextile solutions are used worldwide for separation, filtration and reinforcement, and can also be used as components for geosynthetic clay liners (GCL).

Join the teams from Beaulieu Fibres International and Beaulieu Technical Textiles at Stand 14 from 16 to 21 September 2018 at the COEX, Seoul, Korea.

Posted September 12, 2018

Source: Beaulieu International Group