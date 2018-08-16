The Airtex Group Celebrates 100th Anniversary In Minneapolis, Announces Completion Of Merger With Acme Made

MINNEAPOLIS — August 16, 2018 — The Airtex Group, the Minneapolis-based national designer and manufacturer of custom home textile goods and sewn products from window treatments to bedding, decorative pillows and custom-made bags, and Acme Made LLC, manufacturer of backpacks, accessories for tablets and laptops and lifestyle bags, have announced the completion of the merging of the two companies. In December 2016, The Airtex Group and Acme Made had become sister companies; and in November 2017, the companies came together physically in the same Minnesota head office, creating one operating organization to further build on the momentum of similar customers, product portfolios and manufacturing and design capabilities.

Now celebrating their 100th Anniversary in August 2018, The Airtex Group and Acme Made both operate from a headquarters at 1620 Broadway Street, N.E. in Minneapolis. With nearly 100 employees working from their 35,000-square-foot headquarters and in locations around the world, The Airtex Group (founded as the Sam Miller Bag Company in 1918) and Acme Made (founded in San Francisco in 2002), provide clients with in-house design and production services for turnkey private label soft goods sold under a variety of brands around the world.

Such well-known companies as Lifetouch, Uponor and Andersen Windows, along with Best Buy, Restoration Hardware and other national home décor and technology retailers, work with The Airtex Group and Acme Made.

Mike Miller, grandson of Sam Miller who started the company a century ago, serves as CEO of The Airtex Group. Michael J. Noer, formerly of the Thule Group, serves as CEO of Acme Made and Senior Vice President of The Airtex Group. “During our first hundred years, we’ve produced more than 1 billion units for a range of industries from consumer electronics to healthcare to automotive,” says Miller. “We’re thrilled to honor our companies’ century-long legacy and excited about our future collaborations with some of the biggest retail and manufacturing companies in the world – all from our home base in Minneapolis.”

Source: The Airtex Group