Fiberpartner’s PolyPlant® Nominated For INDEX™26 Award

VEJLE, Denmark — May 8, 2026 — Fiberpartner has been nominated for the INDEX™26 Award in the category “Raw materials or components of special relevance to the nonwovens and related converted products industry” for its PLA-based fiber innovation, PolyPlant®.

The nomination, announced by EDANA, recognizes PolyPlant® as part of a select group of technologies representing the latest advancements in nonwoven material science and sustainable innovation.

PolyPlant® is an advanced PLA-based fiber engineered to overcome the well-known limitations of conventional polylactic acid materials, particularly in relation to thermal resistance, crystallization behavior, and long-term mechanical stability. Through proprietary material engineering, Fiberpartner has developed a formulation that enhances crystallization kinetics, molecular stability, and fiber morphology – without relying on synthetic additives or fossil-based modifiers.

This approach enables:

High and uniform crystallinity without traditional nucleating agents

Improved thermal stability and reduced shrinkage

Consistent mechanical performance over time

Faster and more stable processing behavior

Full retention of biogenic carbon content

By addressing the traditional performance gap between renewable and fossil-based fibers, PolyPlant® provides a viable pathway for manufacturers seeking to transition toward more sustainable materials without compromising process efficiency or product performance.

“PolyPlant® has been developed to meet the real demands of industrial nonwoven production,” says Selahattin Onur, Head of Innovation at Fiberpartner. “It enables converters to integrate renewable fibers into existing production setups while maintaining stability, consistency, and throughput.”

The fiber is designed as a drop-in solution compatible with standard nonwoven processing technologies, supporting reliable bonding behavior and reduced defect risk during thermal processing. This makes PolyPlant® relevant across a wide range of applications where both performance and sustainability are critical.

The INDEX™ Awards are among the most recognized distinctions in the nonwovens industry, highlighting innovations that contribute to technical progress and sustainability across the value chain. Winners will be announced during INDEX™26 in Geneva, taking place from 19–22 May 2026.

Fiberpartner will be present at INDEX™26 and welcomes industry professionals to engage in discussions on how PolyPlant® can support the transition toward high-performance, bio-based nonwoven solutions.

Posted: May 12, 2026

Source Fiberpartner ApS