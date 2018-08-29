CSI Releases Spring/Summer 2020 Color Analysis

CHARLOTTE, NC — August 29, 2018 — Color Solutions International, a member of the DyStar® Group, has issued their COLOR ANALYSIS report for Spring/Summer 2020.

The trend and color experts at CSI are delighted to bring you a fifth improved issue of the Color Analysis report. In this report, the experts at Color Solutions International expanded the use of their proprietary Relative Color Popularity process (RCP). RCP is a marriage of color validation with trend color forecasting. The RCP report has been organized into four categories to help validate your color selection.

In this issue, 54 ColorWall™ colors are featured along with additional color validation, color evolution, and direction by hue. “The Good Life Issue” looks further out for trends by using color data research, collected consumer insights and market analysis.”

“We discover how these cultural influences, based on the highlighted macro stories of Sustainability Innovation, Global Citizens, The Good Life, Out of the Box, can change or influence our lifestyle and our decisions. We are able to look further out for trends that are affected by worldviews, mindset and cultural influences.” – Heather Sandwall, CSI Color, and Trend Director.

Colorful, informative and inspirational, the semi-annual trend report is available in hard copy and as a digital download. This color forecast is essential for product designers, color managers and buyers working in textiles, apparel, accessories, decor, interiors, and cosmetics. COLOR ANALYSIS includes seasonal color palettes selected from a wide range of approximately 3,700 CSI ColorWall™ colors.

The CSI and DyStar team of experts work together and assist their customers in color development and communication as well as in the dyeing and quality inspection process to achieve the best possible results and sustainable fashion. CSI products are produced with high-quality, eco-friendly DyStar colorants.

Source The DyStar Group