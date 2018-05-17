Bally Ribbon Mills Highlights Highly Specialized Engineered Woven Fabrics At Techtextil North America

BALLY, PA — May 17, 2018 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces it will highlight its creative solutions for product design and development at Techtextil North America, which will be held May 22-24, 2018 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA, Booth # 2508. On display will be samples of advanced textiles suited for a wide range of technical requirements.

BRM enjoys the challenge of assisting customers in problem resolution and innovation creation regarding material selection in their design and development phases. BRM’s services include development of customized innovations, complete engineering and solutions, sample preparation, and full-scale and specialty manufacturing.

Experts will be on hand to show how BRM can design, develop and manufacture specialized, engineered, woven webbings, tapes, and specialty fabrics for the entire range of industries highlighted at Techtextil North America. BRM will showcase tapes and webbings that engineers can use to meet their advanced material needs including: conductivity properties needed for smart textiles, color requirements, flame resistance, durability, flexibility, chemical resistance, controlled elongation, specific strength, and lightness properties.

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)