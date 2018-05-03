Americhem To Showcase Engineered Compounds For The Medical Market At NPE2018

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — May 3, 2018 — Americhem, a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds and performance technologies, will be displaying a selection of biocompatible (USP Class VI, ISO 10993) materials for medical device manufacturing in Booth S17031 at NPE2018, taking place from May 7-11 in Orlando, Florida.

Among the materials showcased will be Americhem’s proprietary line of medical compounds, ColorRx®, which features pre-selected biocompatible resins and medical/FDA-compliant pigments and additives. The line is produced under the company’s ISO 13485 manufacturing certificate and is available globally through certified Americhem facilities in the U.S. and Asia.

All of Americhem’s engineered materials for medical device manufacturing are developed in collaboration with customers to address functional and aesthetic needs while meeting all biocompatibility requirements. These materials are available as precolor or custom colored thermoplastic resin compounding, and short lead times.

Americhem’s medical breadth provides customers access to manufacturing and support resources on the global and local level, and the ability to expediently support the needs of both small- and large-volume customers. Continued investment in manufacturing capabilities and resources have enabled the company to continue growing and adding new product lines while maintaining the high level of service customers have come to expect.

“We work with our medical device customers from the outset to develop formulations for applications that are often very small scale, and we support them through the entire life cycle process,” explains Jim Figaniak, vice president and general manager, Americhem Engineered Compounds. “We work with our customers to compound a material of their choosing that meets their biocompatibility requirements. Medical device OEMs and processors choose us because of our extensive range of capabilities, longstanding expertise in precolor compounding, and industry-leading service levels. Fundamentally, it’s easy to do business with us.”

Posted May 3, 2018

Source: Americhem