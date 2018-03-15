Dick’s Sporting Goods Relaunches Iconic Tommy Armour Golf Brand With Renewed Focus On Innovation

PITTSBURGH — March 15, 2018 — DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, announced today the relaunch of the iconic Tommy Armour golf brand, with a renewed focus on innovative golf club technology that promotes both forgiveness and distance. Men’s, women’s and senior drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and putters are all included in the new offering. Tommy Armour will be available online and in-stores exclusively at DICK’S and Golf Galaxy starting March 18.

DICK’S partnered with Designworks, a subsidiary of BMW Group, to develop a premium set of game improvement woods and irons for mid-to-high-handicap golfers that are offered at a lower price point than comparable products. One standout innovation is the TA1 Driver, featuring a DAT 55G titanium face, which is a high tensile strength material that provides longer distance and more forgiveness and is not widely available in the US market.

“We set out to honor the history of the Tommy Armour brand and build a product that golfers at any level would want to use,” said Scott Hudler, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, DICK’S Sporting Goods. “From the early feedback we’ve received, these clubs are ones that you’re just going to have to try to really experience the difference they deliver in both distance and feel. We think this brand will be a game-changer for any player looking to improve their game.”

Named after World Hall of Fame golfer and instructor, Thomas Dickenson Armour, the return of the brand is nostalgic for players of any generation. First launched in the 1970s, Tommy Armour achieved significant recognition in the 1980s with the introduction of its 845s line of irons – selling more than 600,000 sets.

“Participating in the re-launch of an iconic brand is an exciting and inspiring opportunity,” said Laura Robins, Director at Designworks LA Studio. “Drawing on our experience working across a number of industries on a wide range of performance-based products enabled us to deliver unique design and technology insights for the new Tommy Armour clubs, resulting in a product which provides golfers with a truly premium experience.”

With the addition of Tommy Armour, DICK’S continues to focus on the expansion of its in-house private label brands like CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream, Top Flite, Maxfli, Walter Hagen and many others.

