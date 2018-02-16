Greycon Optimises Isovolta’s Converting Processes

LONDON — February 16, 2018 — Isovolta selected Greycon to improve its production processes at one of its plants in Barcelona, Spain. After a successful trial, Greycon implemented its world-class trim optimization system (X-Trim).

“The successful trial cemented our decision to work with Greycon. We were very happy with the results that X-Trim produced and are looking forward to reaping the benefits of Greycon’s solution,” commented Xavier Pérez, Head of Process Engineering at Isovolta.

Isovolta is a leading international manufacturer of electrical insulating materials, technical laminates and composites with a strong presence in multiple industries ranging from the construction and building material industry, to the solar and energy technology.

The Isovolta plant in Barcelona has six slitters and is dedicated to converting PET films, Papers and Laminates. Some of the challenges Isovolta experienced were two-stage “slitters-secondary slitters” optimisation with very narrow order widths and a range of master rolls stock sizes.

Greycon was chosen as the X-Trim system was able to handle this complexity in standard and adding benefits in terms of waste reduction, reducing knife changes and pattern count.

Abder Guezour, Global Business Development Manager says: “We are very pleased about the outcome of this project and the challenge we are helping Isovolta to overcome. We have worked with a number of converting plants like Isovolta; while these plants can be seen as medium size, the planning and the optimization challenge is by no means trivial. We are proud of continuing to serve customers from a wide spectrum of industries and dimensions and consistently achieving quick pay-back for these projects as is the case for Isovolta.”

Posted February 16, 2018

Source: Greycon