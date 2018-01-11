Italian Textile Machinery A Major Player At Techtextil Russia

MILAN, Italy — January 11, 2018 — ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, and the Italian Trade Agency for the promotion and internationalization of Italian businesses abroad, will be organizing an exhibition space at the upcoming edition of Techtextil Russia, the specialized trade fair dedicated to technical textiles and nonwovens, slated to be held in Moscow from 20 to 23 March 2018.

A total of 22 companies will be on hand at Italy’s exhibition space, including the following ACIMIT associated members: Beta, Bombi, Bonino, Cibitex, Cognetex, Durst, Fabotex, Fadis, Ferraro, Guarneri, Mcs, Cosmatex, Pugi, Ratti, Reggiani, Salmoiraghi, Sariel, Santex Rimar Group, Smit, Sicam, Tessil Gomma.

The trade fair event arrives at a time of GROWTH for Russia’s textile sector. Indeed, the Russian authorities have initiated pilot projects specifically targeting the modernization of existing technology in the textile sector, and increasing the supply of local products on the Russian market. The production of technical textiles, in particular, is deemed by competent Government authorities to constitute a driver in reviving the fate of Russia’s textile industry.

As ACIMIT president Alessandro Zucchi explains, “This restructuring phase provides an opportunity to further strengthen existing relations between Russian textile manufacturers and Italian technology suppliers, which are already in good stead thanks to the promotional initiatives launched by ACIMIT and the ICE-Agency over the past few years.”

“The result of this interaction between Italy’s textile machinery manufacturers and Russian producers,” adds Zucchi, “is the Russian market’s constant presence among primary destinations for Italian exports of textile machinery.” In 2016, Italy exported 22 million euros worth of textile machinery to Russia, whereas figures updated to the first seven months of 2017 show a 51% increase compared to the same period for 2016, for a corresponding value of 11 million euros.

Source: ACIMIT