FluxData to Announce New Spectrophotometer: SpectraNova™ D8-M2, Offering High-Accuracy Non-Contact Color Measurements

Rochester, NY — January 15, 2018 — FluxData Inc., an international leader in industrial in-line color process control and measurement, announced today the formal release of a new color measurement system designed for use in challenging industrial settings. The new SpectraNova™ D8-M2 is designed from the ground up with reliability and efficiency in mind. The measurement head is sealed to protect the integrating sphere from the factory environment using a sapphire window, which is easily cleanable in the field. Measurements are reported instantly to your software through a machine-to-machine interface, ensuring accuracy and eliminating the need for a human operator.

FluxData’s SpectraNova™ D8-M2 offers seamless integration with existing systems and manufacturing lines and results in dramatic reductions in costs and yield improvements. FluxData offers such benefits to the user by assuring that the SpectraNova™ D8-M2, which is designed for industrial applications, is non-contact, rapid, compact and correlates with QC laboratory systems. FluxData’s latest product, which includes 8° diffuse geometry, offers reflectance and CIE colorimetric data output, rapid measurement cycles of less than 150 milliseconds, and requires minimal maintenance.

“The robust nature of this product allows for it to be placed within a production line, made up of existing machinery, and do its job both rapidly and reliably,” said Pano Spiliotis, CEO of FluxData Inc.

With the head weighing 0.36 kg (0.80 lbs.) and the system weighing 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs.), as well as the measurement head’s small footprint, the SpectraNova™ D8-M2 has the potential to be placed virtually anywhere on a production line, with the supporting electronics housed in a separate enclosure.

Posted January 31, 2018

Source: FluxData Inc.