Alterra Pure Launches A Textile System Designed To Change The Way We Think About Organic Bedding

OJAI, Calif. — January 2018 — Organic home goods company, Alterra Pure, announced today a new model for environmental and social sustainability. Introducing slow living methods to the home goods market, the company weaves its products in equitable partnership with a collective of villages, farms and facilities in Odisha, India, practicing zero-impact production and non-irrigation techniques. To set this new model into motion, the company is, today, introducing organic cotton sheets and duvet covers to conscious consumers through a crowdfunding campaign launching on Indiegogo.

Alterra Pure’s “farm to fabric” business model assures environmental and social sustainability through deliberate design, organic verification and fair trade partnerships with farm co-ops. Committed to aggressive water conservation, the company uses an innovative water reclamation process at its LEED-certified production facility to effectively recover all water used throughout the production process. In addition, the company is dedicated to transparency—sharing every detail of its fabrication, from the elimination of toxic chemicals to its verification processes—providing customers with peace of mind upon purchase.

Alterra Pure’s bedding has a 310 thread count and is made of 100 percent GOTS-certified and verified organic cotton. Sheets are available in four different sizes (twin, queen/full, king and cal king) and two colors: pebble gray and off white. All sheets and pillowcases are oversized for complete coverage; duvet covers feature all natural coconut button closures, while packaging is created from upcycled scrap cotton and recycled paper. Featuring a more traditional, tight weave, the Percale bedding is durable, crisp and cooling.

“We are the first to add verification to organic standards, personally assuring our bedding is free from pesticides and toxins. After all, you spend one third of your life in bed,” said Alterra Pure co-founder Kevin Dixon, formerly of Tecnica Group and Standard Fiber. “We believe by leading through example, our business model and message can be replicated on a global scale.”

After a successful crowdfund launch, Alterra Pure products will be available at alterrapure.com.

“By honoring the practices of traditional farmers in India, we will bring deliberate design, craftsmanship and slow living production methods to western markets,” says Alterra Pure co-founder, Wanda Weller, formerly director of design for Patagonia. “We were the first company to personally verify the practices of our farms and facilities in Odisha, India, to ensure we are working with the most credible manufacturers possible, that sets us apart from the other direct-to-consumer bedding disrupters on the market.”

By crowdfunding on Indiegogo, Alterra Pure will meet the crucial next step in bringing this regenerative, slow-living production to scale, as well as provide an innovative model that can set a new standard for the industry. With initial backing for its organic sheets, the company can successfully transition to introducing additional home products made with the same transparent formula. Moreover, funding will also be used to finalize Alterra Pure’s fair trade certification, and further support community and social projects. Alterra Pure aims to not only certify social standards, but to also engage directly in projects that empower the community to advance their organic methods. Working with co-op coordinators in the villages involved, Alterra Pure will partner on projects that go above and beyond current fair trade benefits.

Alterra Pure’s Indiegogo backers will receive exclusive rewards, including being the first to experience this new system at pre-launch pricing.

Posted January 30, 2018

Source: Alterra Pure