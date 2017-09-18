Baldwin Acquires PC Industries To Expand Capabilities In Print Inspection Solutions

St. LOUIS – September 18, 2017 – Baldwin Technology Company Inc., a world leader in providing process automation solutions, consumables and services to the print, textile and film industries, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of PC Industries in a transaction that closed on September 13, 2017.

Headquartered in Gurnee, Illinois, PC Industries (PCI) is a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art vision inspection systems for the printing, converting, packaging, pharmaceutical and security printing industries. Founded by Jack Woolley in 1975, PC Industries’ highly regarded brand of products is complementary to Baldwin’s offerings. PCI’s talented team members, consistent history of superior product development, and service and support make the company a natural add-on acquisition for Baldwin.

“We are very excited to be joining the Baldwin team and the broader BW Forsyth Partners family, and we look forward to continuing our progress of becoming the global market leader for high-speed print quality inspection,” commented Jack Woolley, CEO of PC Industries.

“The integration of PC Industries’ will add scale to our broader vision business by opening up new customer opportunities and enhancing our ability to provide further capabilities to our existing customers,” said Brent Becker, CEO of Baldwin. “Baldwin’s global sales and service platform will allow PC Industries to tap into new markets and serve customers who may have been beyond its scope. The combination of their expertise in print quality data gathering and our expertise in process control will enhance our opportunities to provide the next level of fully automated closed loop process control.”

PC Industries is Baldwin’s fourth acquisition since joining the BW Forsyth Partners’ family of companies in 2012. In 2014, Baldwin acquired Web Printing Controls and, in January 2017, Air Motion Systems. Earlier this month, they completed the acquisition of Ahlbrandt Systems GmbH. Baldwin will continue to seek add-on acquisitions, with a focus on companies that manufacture process-automation equipment, components and consumables for the printing, packaging and other industrial segments around the world.

Posted September 18, 2017

Source: Baldwin Technology Company Inc.