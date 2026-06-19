National Safety Apparel (NSA) Appoints Michael Enright As Chief Executive Officer; Chuck Grossman Jr. To Transition To Vice Chairman

CLEVELAND — June 8, 2026 — National Safety Apparel (NSA), a manufacturer of high-performance personal protective equipment, safety apparel, and electric utility products, announced a planned leadership succession, positioning the company for continued growth and long-term success.

Effective June 8, Michael Enright will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Chuck Grossman Jr., who will transition to Vice Chairman after nearly 30 years leading NSA.

Mike Enright has over three decades of experience in the protective clothing market and has served as NSA’s President for the past five years as an integral member of the executive team. During that time, he helped expand the company’s market position and advance its strategic vision.

“This transition reflects the strength of the NSA team and our approach to long-term succession planning,” said Grossman. “Mike has earned the trust and respect of our employees, customers, and industry partners through his integrity and proven track record of delivering results. He has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our mission and values, and I am confident that NSA’s future is in excellent hands.”

Chuck Grossman will be actively involved as Vice Chairman, with a continued emphasis on mergers and acquisitions. He will also continue to support the executive team in advancing NSA’s growth and strategic objectives.

“As I step into the CEO role, I am honored and humbled to be the first non-Grossman family member to lead NSA,” said Enright. “Chuck has helped shape the company into the industry leader it is today. His vision, paired with his dedication to employees and to serving customers, drove more than twentyfold growth during his tenure. He created an extraordinary foundation, and I look forward to building on the Grossman legacy and leading NSA into its next chapter.”

Under Grossman’s leadership, NSA experienced significant growth, expanded its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities while strengthening its position as a trusted partner in worker safety. This evolution reflects the company’s enduring commitment to its Core Values of Safety, Customer Experience, Collaboration, Innovation, and Growth. These core values have guided NSA’s success and will continue to shape its future.

“This is a logical and exciting next step for our organization,” Grossman added. “I look forward to supporting Mike and the entire NSA team as we continue to pursue new opportunities and create value for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Posted: June 19, 2026

Source: National Safety Apparel (NSA)