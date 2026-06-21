Cotton ConneXions Insight To Impact Brings Supply Chain Leaders Together Around Cotton Innovation

CARY, N.C. — June 18, 2026 — Cotton Incorporated’s Cotton ConneXions Insight to Impact brought together more than 300 industry leaders from 140 companies across 10 countries, including more than 45 top global brands and sourcing organizations, underscoring strong global interest in cotton-rich product development, sourcing and supply chain collaboration.

The one-day event united the global cotton supply chain to discover innovations, generate business opportunities, network and address the challenges and opportunities shaping the fiber’s future amid regulatory shifts and evolving market dynamics.

Attendees heard insights on cotton market trends, changing industry regulations, product development and fashion trends shaping the textile industry, while 38 suppliers from Asia exhibited. Innovative cotton products and technologies highlighted, including:

Cotton Flex engineered fabrics for leggings and shapewear

FABRICAST™ collection of knits, wovens, activewear and denim constructions

Performance technologies that enhance cotton’s natural benefits

“Cotton ConneXions brought the supply chain together around what’s next for cotton textile innovation,” said Bev Sylvester, chief marketing officer for Cotton Incorporated.

“That’s especially relevant as 82 percent of global consumers say they expect cotton clothing to last longer than garments made from polyester, rayon, or other manmade fibers in a recent durability survey. By connecting sourcing teams with suppliers and technical experts, we can help drive products that deliver on durability, performance and consumer demand.”

Through Cotton ConneXions held in Vietnam, Cotton Incorporated convened global decision-makers, facilitating direct engagement between suppliers and sourcing teams, creating new opportunities to accelerate the adoption of cotton products and strengthen relationships across the textile supply chain.

Posted: June 21, 2026

Source: Cotton Incorporated