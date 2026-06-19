The Composites Institute (IACMI) Announces Inaugural Rising Star Award Winners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — June 11, 2026 — IACMI–The Composites Institute®, announced the winners of its inaugural Rising Star Awards, a nationwide initiative aimed at highlighting emerging talent in the manufacturing industry. The five winners and five honorable mentions span across eight states and work in a variety of industry segments, including engineering, forging, machining, metallurgy and smart manufacturing.

“The inaugural class of the Rising Star Awards exemplifies modern manufacturing skills, an eagerness to learn and the ambition to make a measurable impact,” said Justin Brooks, deputy director of workforce development, IACMI. “Manufacturing’s future begins with retaining the great up-and-coming talent already working in the industry. These awards were created to highlight these individuals and motivate them as they continue to advance and shape their careers. IACMI is proud to celebrate these winners and acknowledge the significant influence they’ve already achieved.”

Each of the winners was nominated anonymously by a supervisor at their workplace. To be selected, the nominee must be between 18 and 35 years old and show a significant contribution to their field, measurable impact through problem-solving or innovation, inner motivation, and leadership potential. The inaugural class includes five winners and five honorable mentions:

Winners:

Alonzo Bullman – Trenton Forging Company; Trenton, Michigan

– Trenton Forging Company; Trenton, Michigan Julian Espinoza – Gretna Machine Shop; Houston, Texas

– Gretna Machine Shop; Houston, Texas Nick Knotts – The Lawton Standard Co.; Novi, Michigan

– The Lawton Standard Co.; Novi, Michigan Samantha Melnick – SKF USA; Falconer, New York

– SKF USA; Falconer, New York Jake Carney – Trenton Forging Company; Trenton, Michigan

Honorable Mention:

Daniel Levine – IsoTruss, Inc.; Springville, Utah

– IsoTruss, Inc.; Springville, Utah Farbod Moghaddam – Sense Manufacturing Inc.; Washington, D.C.

– Sense Manufacturing Inc.; Washington, D.C. Matthew Sausen – Endeavor Composites, Inc.; Knoxville, Tennessee

– Endeavor Composites, Inc.; Knoxville, Tennessee Daniel Stewart – Finkl Steel; Chicago, Illinois

– Finkl Steel; Chicago, Illinois Kevin Vazquez – Pyka Inc.; Alameda, California

For the rest of the year, IACMI will publish spotlight features on each winner across its social media channels. The features will showcase details from each submission and offer insights into each winner’s role, increasing visibility into their rewarding careers.

The Rising Star Awards reflect IACMI’s broader commitment to strengthening the future manufacturing workforce by highlighting the people already making a difference on the shop floor, in laboratories, and across production facilities nationwide. Through workforce development initiatives such as America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) and Metallurgical Engineering Trades Apprenticeships & Learning (METAL), IACMI works with industry, educators and government partners to expand awareness of manufacturing careers, provide training opportunities, and help employers develop the next generation of skilled talent.

Posted: June 19, 2026

Source: IACMI, The Composites Institute