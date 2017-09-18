Americhem Increases Prices For Color And Additive Products

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — September 15, 2017 — Americhem Inc., a global provider of color and additive solutions for polymeric products, has announced a global price increase for all color and additive products effective October 1, 2017.

This increase is a result of inflationary adjustments on raw materials, energy, freight and packaging costs.

Americhem account managers will be in contact with customers to discuss the implementation of this price increase.

Source: Americhem Inc.,