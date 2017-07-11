New Venue Location Announced for 2nd Edition Of The Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo

ATLANTA — July 11, 2017 – Exposition Development Company, Inc. (EDC) and Progressive Business Media (PBM) announced today the relocation of Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo (HFMSE). The second edition will now take place July 18-19, 2018 at the TD Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina.

The decision to move the event, which had its first edition June 7-8, 2017 at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta, was primarily due to a high demand from exhibitors and attendees alike requesting the expo be held within the Carolinas.

With further discussions among industry leaders, the consensus is that moving to Greenville, South Carolina will allow for easier event access for the furniture manufacturing industry and significant growth in both exhibitor and attendee numbers. Additional benefits such as free parking, and free Wi-Fi also contributed to the decision.

“We had great support from the industry’s leaders for the first edition of the event, but there is still a significant audience that we are not getting to the show. The industry continues to tell us that moving the show into the Carolinas will bring a larger draw of attendees, due to the proximity that Greenville provides to those located in South and North Carolina. After listening to the industry, we are making the decision to move the event to enable Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo to grow to the size and scope we know it can be,” commented Stephanie Everett, Partner & COO, Exposition Development Company, Inc.

Posted July 11, 2017

Source: Exposition Development Company, Inc.