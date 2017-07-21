Creative Ticking Offers New Cooling Experience With KYLA™ And KYLA+™

GASTONIA, N.C. — July 19, 2017 — Creative Ticking is excited to announce the most comprehensive line of cooling technologies for its customers – KYLA™ and KYLA+™. Designed under the KYLA brand name, these fabrics offer the most variety in cooling levels and have been created by using the most up-to-date methods. Based on the Swedish term for “chill,” KYLA and KYLA+ offer unique solutions to give your customers the best cooling products on the market.

KYLA treatments are developed using Phase Change Materials (PCM) and can be applied in different levels depending on the desired cooling level. These PCM cooling treatments are applied in finishing and can be applied to the entire fabric or just the face where it is most needed. By implementing the evaporative cooling principle, KYLA actually changes phases as heat is reflected away from the body and results in cooling the skin to maintain the optimum temperature zone during sleep.

KYLA+ is a cooling technology that is yarn based. Using a yarn that is specifically designed to draw heat away from the body results in an exceptionally cool feel. This specially developed yarn is durable enough to withstand repeated washing without losing any cooling effects.

“Our new cooling products, KYLA and KYLA+, offer the industry two new options for creating the ultimate sleep experience,“ said Scott Frisch, vice president of business development at Creative Ticking. “KYLA and KYLA+ are part of Creative Ticking’s ongoing commitment to bring new innovation to the mattress industry.”

Creative Ticking has a talented design team that can incorporate KYLA+ yarn into existing styles or develop a fresh, new custom look for any of your ticking needs.

Posted July 21, 2017

Source: Creative Ticking/Creative Fabric Services is a division of Beverly Knits Inc.