Polartec Introduces Polartec® Power Fill™

ANDOVER, Mass. — May 30, 2017 — Polartec® LLC, the premium provider of innovative textile solutions, announces the upcoming launch of Polartec® Power Fill™. The fabric technology is a best-in-class fill insulation that rounds out the company’s range of temperature-regulating performance fabrics.

Polartec® Power Fill™ is a soft and pliable matrix of spun polyester yarns engineered with a proprietary hollow fiber construction that is softer and more durable, forming thousands of air pockets that continuously capture and contain body heat, while maintaining a resilient, equalized thermal layer between the colder air on the outside and the warmer temperatures on the inside.

A unique controlled melt process bonds the hollow fibers, increasing durability and drapability, eliminating the need for scrims or other stabilizers. This gives Power Fill™ unmatched warmth and design versatility for a wide range of styles and usage occasions. The polyester fiber’s inherent hydrophobic properties also work to ensure that Polartec® Power Fill™ resists moisture absorption and dries quickly, while maintaining a high warmth to weight ratio.

Made with industry-leading, cruelty-free, 80% post-consumer recycled content, Power Fill™ insulation technology provides greater warmth retention in colder conditions, without added weight or bulk.

“We’re proud to deliver an insulation technology to our customers that enables the design of better products with Polartec premium quality,” says Polartec CEO Gary Smith. “Polartec created the category of active insulation with our industry leading range of Alpha™ temperature regulating product offerings, and now Power Fill™ continues with innovative fill solutions for the coldest conditions.”

Polartec® Power Fill™ is being shown to customers now in 60, 80, 100 and 135 g/m2 weights, and will first become available to consumers in Fall 2017 product from Polartec customer Triple Aught Design.

Posted May 30, 2017

Source: Polartec® LLC