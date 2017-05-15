Aleph Joins Forces With Wise SGR To Speed Up Growth In The Digital Printing Industry

COMO, Italy — May 8, 2017 — Aleph reports the signing of a binding agreement whereby Wise SGR S.p.A. — on behalf of Wisequity IV closed-ended fund — will purchase a majority stake of the company.

Wise SGR is a leading Italian management company of private equity funds and has a significant experience in the digital printing industry.

Aleph is emerging as a leading player in the digital printing industry providing not only large format textile digital inkjet printers for textile and other applications but also drying systems, proprietary software and consumables.

Over the last 18 years, Aleph has installed over 400 digital plotters and provided customers with related consumables in Italy and abroad. In 2015, the company successfully launched the new series of La Forte large format printing machines and since then is contributing to the further digitalization of the textile market.

Beside developing and producing state of the art products for all printing processes, Aleph invested a lot in offering a prompt and reliable post-sales technical support and this is recognized by its customers as one of the key assets of the company.

Aleph has successfully combined the software competencies of its team with the knowledge of the textile industry being based in the unique textile district of Como.

“It is not a coincidence that the leading companies within this industry are Italian and Aleph is emerging as one of the most reliable solution providers,” said Valentina Franceschini, partner at Wise. “Innovation capabilities, service attitude and a great deal of commitment convinced us that Aleph team is the right one to invest on.”

Alessandro Manes, founder and CEO of Aleph, said: “Aleph has chosen Wise as a partner because they have a significant knowledge of our industry and a successful track record in supporting small and medium companies like us in growing business through operations improvement, internationalization and M&A.”

Aleph founders will continue to manage the company focusing on the development of new innovative products and solutions and the improvement of the international presence.

Aleph’s ambition is to become the preferred partner for companies printing on textile and other selected applications around the world.

Source: Aleph