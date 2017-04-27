DuPont Leader To Speak On Advances In Detergent Enzyme Technology At 2017 AOCS Annual Meeting

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2017 – DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) today announced that Christian Adams, Ph.D., head of DuPont Biochemistry and Research Applications, will be speaking at the 2017 American Oil Chemists’ Society (AOCS) Annual Meeting on May 1, 2017 regarding new findings around the industry-leading DuPont™ REVITALENZ® 200 liquid detergent enzyme.

A recent global fabric care study carried out by DuPont Industrial Biosciences highlighted significant consumer dissatisfaction with pilling and color fading on garments after using most detergents. In response, DuPont developed REVITALENZ® 200, the only cellulase enzyme on the market that offers three benefits in one product: pilling prevention and de-pilling properties; compatibility with protease enzymes; and, as new evidence shows, a proven ability to maintain the whiteness of clothes. For additional assets and further details regarding this announcement, please visit: http://releasd.com/30fd.

Since its debut in the market in 2016, it has been known that REVITALENZ® 200 is easy to formulate in liquid detergents and will deliver superior de-pilling at lower temperatures without compromise. The product protects vulnerable clothes from pilling and helps renew consumers’ favorite garments by removing pills. Following extensive testing by a third-party institute, DuPont can now show that REVITALENZ® 200 also keeps white clothes white and maintains color, while protecting clothes from every day wear by smoothing damaged fibers and releasing trapped dirt.

The last aspect of the cellulase enzyme’s unique position in the market is its compatibility with protease. Typically, detergent manufacturers face a challenge when they attempt to include both a protease and a cellulase in the same liquid detergent. Cellulases are not generally protease resistant and will lose their activity – and therefore their benefits – when used in a detergent with a protease. With REVITALENZ® 200, this is no longer the case; manufacturers are now able to develop a detergent that delivers on cleaning performance as well as fabric care.

“With Revitalenz 200 now on the market, detergent manufacturers no longer need to choose between anti-pilling, whiteness and effective stain removal,” said Adams. “Consumers are looking for convenient solutions to simplify their laundry routines – while keeping their clothes looking new for longer – and DuPont enzymes helps our customers deliver that.”

Adams is responsible for the Biochemistry and Research Applications Teams at the Genencor Technology Center in Palo Alto, Calif. He has worked in Biotechnology for over 10 years, having joined DuPont Industrial Biosciences (Genencor) after postdoctoral training at Stanford University School of Medicine. Adams received a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin and a B.S. in Chemistry from Fort Lewis College.

The AOCS Annual Meeting, which takes place in Orlando, Fla., from April 30–May 3, is a key international science and business forum on fats, oils, surfactants, lipids and related materials. Globally renowned for its extensive technical program, the Annual Meeting features more than 650 oral and poster presentations within 12 interest areas. Over 1,600 professionals from 45 countries attend the Annual Meeting, representing corporate, government and academic institutions across the industry.

