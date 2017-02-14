INDEX™ 17 Exhibitor Preview: Brückner

LEONBERG, Germany — February 7, 2017 — As one of the leading producers of finishing and thermal treatment lines for the nonwovens and textile industry, BRÜCKNER considers its participation in the INDEX trade fair in Geneva as absolutely obligatory. On booth no. 1580 in hall 1 the visitors have the opportunity to inform themselves from April 4-7, 2017, extensively about new products and technologies.

In the nonwovens sector the Brückner portfolio comprises all types of application systems, thermal treatment lines, dryers as well as cutting and batching units. On the occasion of this year’s INDEX trade fair in Geneva Brückner wants to present their customers and prospective clients the new developments and improvements in the field of belt dryers, a type of dryer which gained compared to conventional drum dryers more and more acceptance in the last years.

The design of the high-performance dryer SUPRA-FLOW BH, which had been particularly developed for the air-through drying of light hydroentangled nonwovens, has been optimized. This type of dryer is characterized by its particularly high evaporation capacity, a high energy efficiency, the gentle material transport and an excellent drying homogeneity. It is thus clearly more than an alternative for the use of an air-through drum dryer and offers many benefits for the user.

Another new development is the SUPRA-FLOW BE-ADL belt dryer developed for ADL products for thermo-fusion of card nonwovens. In the design of this dryer particular attention was paid to a gentle fabric transport, a high temperature accuracy and a precise air control. The air circulation in this dryer follows also the air-through principle.

In the last decades Brückner supplied many lines and dryers for the international nonwovens industry. The final use of the nonwovens is manifold and range from the construction trade to the garment and automobile industry to medical textiles, cleaning or care articles and filter materials. Very different application systems are used for these articles, screen printing and slop-pad coaters, coating machines, flocking units, powder scattering units, spray booths or foam impregnation units or padders. Depending on the purposes Brückner offers also different dryers matching the customers’ individual needs and processes. Brückner’s portfolio comprises among other systems also flat dryers with one or several fabric passages, vertical dryer, cylinder dryers, drum dryers, airlaid dryers, infra-red radiation dryers, high temperature dryers and combinations thereof.

Particularly in case of lines with large working widths Brückner gained a very positive reputation in the last years. Many very large lines are in operation worldwide, the largest has a working width of more than seven meters and has been designed for the heat-setting of geo nonwovens.

If you are interested in detailed information about our products or technologies for your individual article or process the experts will advise you with pleasure on the BRÜCKNER booth and they are looking forward to meeting you.

Posted February 14, 2017

Source: Brückner