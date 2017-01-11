Fabletics Re-Launches “The Core”

LOS ANGELES — January 11, 2017 — Fabletics, the activewear brand launched by Kate Hudson in 2013, is excited to announce the relaunch of its brand blog, The Core. Created as an extension of the Fabletics lifestyle, The Core is designed to inspire women to live healthy, balanced lives by highlighting everything from important health topics and simply delicious recipes, to a range of highly effective fitness moves, easy styling tips, and more. Now with expanded content, an enhanced user experience and a more streamlined aesthetic, the more than one million Fabletics members are given access to custom content that is created to help drive and shape their own goals in living a healthy, active life.

The Core’s unique and informative content is publicly available, but a special VIP Member Only section, titled “VIP Perks” is coming soon as a part of the brand’s recently elevated member benefits program. Members will have access to exclusive content from Kate Hudson and can’t-miss interviews from wellness experts on a holistic approach to mind, body and spirit. In addition, members will gain access to exciting discounts from Fabletics partners, offering services such as in-home massages, products from sought after complimentary brands, and more. Also featuring the most enticing travel articles on The Core, VIP members’ wanderlust will be satiated by great deals on incredible getaways and wellness retreats.

Known for merging fitness with fashion, Fabletics is an innovative, high quality activewear brand that is designed with modern women’s busy lives in mind, offering high performance collections that fit seamlessly into every moment of her day. While the general public is always welcome to shop and experience Fabletics, the brand is known for being at the forefront of today’s popular membership models, as one of the first companies to offer flexible membership that comes with amazing perks, including up to 50% off retail prices always, free shipping, returns & exchanges, VIP-exclusive collections and promotions, rewards points for free product and exciting community perks. Members are invited to shop from hundreds of new styles each month or skip the month free of charge as often as they’d like, while enjoying all of their various benefits.

Posted January 11, 2017

Source: Fabletics