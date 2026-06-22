PHILADELPHIA — June 20, 2026 — Thomas Jefferson University has announced the appointment of Marcia Weiss, MFA, as Dean of the newly formed College of Fashion and Textiles. Marcia, who has served as Interim Dean, will assume the role on July 1, 2026.

As Interim Dean, Marcia has demonstrated outstanding leadership and selfless service to her programs and the University. She brings to the classroom decades of industry experience, including 19 years at Burlington Industries, where she rose to Vice President of Design for the House Fabrics Division.

A specialist in woven design, Marcia is nationally and internationally recognized in her discipline and well-respected among her peers, students and alumni. Her research interests include culturally significant textile practices in West Africa and Central Asia. An exhibited artist, her work has been displayed throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

In addition to her academic leadership, Marcia maintains a consulting practice spanning color and trend research, multi-layer textiles and advanced woven structural solutions for a range of applications. Her current practice involves the joy of multi-layer ikats, celebrating a rich family history of artisanal craft.

Marcia earned her BS in Textile Design from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science and her MFA in Fibers from Savannah College of Art and Design. She teaches graduate-level studio courses and is a frequent presenter at conferences and symposia.

Posted: June 22, 2026

Source: Thomas Jefferson University – via LinkedIn