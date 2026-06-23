Global Nonwovens Alliance Launches New E-Learning Initiative To Strengthen Industry Knowledge And Professional Development

CARY, NC & BRUSSELS, Belgium — June 23, 2026 — The Global Nonwovens Alliance (GNA), founded by INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and EDANA, the voice of nonwovens, today announced the launch of a new global e-learning initiative designed to help companies build essential nonwovens knowledge across their functional teams.

The first program available through this initiative is the Fundamental Nonwovens series of e-courses, which offers flexible, accessible learning from anywhere and supports professional development at scale. Developed with the combined expertise of EDANA and INDA, the program provides a common foundation for professionals entering the industry, transitioning into new roles, or supporting nonwovens businesses from commercial, operational, regulatory, technical, or corporate functions.

“E-learning is one of the clearest examples of how the Global Nonwovens Alliance can deliver value to the industry,” said Murat Dogru, CEO, Global Nonwovens Alliance. “By bringing together the knowledge and reach of INDA and EDANA, we are creating a consistent learning experience that helps professionals around the world build a stronger understanding of nonwovens and contribute more confidently from day one.”

Through interactive online modules, learners are introduced to the essential building blocks of the nonwovens industry, including the global nonwovens landscape, raw materials, web formation, web bonding, and related manufacturing concepts. The curriculum will expand further in Summer 2026 to include finishing treatments.

The courses are structured to make complex technical topics approachable without sacrificing industry relevance. Participants gain practical insight into how nonwoven materials are produced, how different processes influence performance, and how nonwovens serve critical applications across hygiene, wipes, filtration, medical, automotive, construction, and other sectors.

For employers, the initiative offers a scalable professional development solution that can be deployed across teams, departments, onboarding cohorts, and international locations. By providing a consistent vocabulary and shared understanding of core nonwovens concepts, the program helps reduce early-stage knowledge gaps, improve cross-functional communication, and support faster time-to-productivity for employees.

The launch also reflects the broader purpose of GNA: to align the strengths of EDANA and INDA in ways that advance the global nonwovens industry while maintaining the regional expertise and member focus of each organization. GNA was created to support greater collaboration, expanded education, stronger industry insight, and a more unified voice for the nonwovens industry worldwide.

“INDA and EDANA each bring decades of trusted industry knowledge, educational experience, and member engagement,” said Hadrien Tournier, Global Director of Professional Development, Global Nonwovens Alliance. “Together, through GNA, we are making high-quality learning more accessible to companies and professionals across the global value chain.”

The Fundamental Nonwovens courses are available now through both EDANA and INDA’s websites.

To learn more or purchase the courses, visit:

INDA: www.inda.org/training/fundamental-nonwovens.php

EDANA: www.edana.org/professional-development/e-learning/nonwovens-fundamentals

Posted: June 23, 2026

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry