The Trützschler Pre-Cleaner CL-X: Proven In Cotton Cleaning – Creating Value Beyond The Spinning Mill

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany— July 30, 2026 — Since its market launch, the CL-X has firmly established itself in blowroom lines worldwide. Hundreds of installations confirm its ability to deliver superior cleaning efficiency, lower waste, higher productivity and significant energy savings. Now, new customer applications show that the CL-X not only continues to excel in spinning preparation – it is also entering a completely new field of application: ginning.

Opening up new potential in ginning

Cotton gins perform the very first industrial processing step of cotton. Seed cotton arrives directly from the field and must be dried, cleaned and separated into three components: cotton fibers, cotton seeds and waste. While the cotton fibers are pressed into bales for spinning mills, the waste fraction is sold separately – often still containing a considerable share of usable fibers.

In conventional ginning processes, this waste can contain up to around 0,8% good cotton fibers. These fibers still have value, but they are transported and sold in mixtures with trash, resulting in lower prices and unnecessary logistics costs. This is where the CL-X comes into play.

Installed directly downstream of the ginning machine, the CL-X enables significantly more effective fiber recovery. Thanks to its precise cleaning action, usable fibers are separated more efficiently from trash before shipment. The result: higher fiber yield, less waste volume – and greater economic value from the same amount of raw cotton.

Success story from Brazil

A Brazilian customer has now successfully implemented this concept. In a ginning operation processing around 500,000 tons of cotton per year, approximately 65% – or 65,000 tons – is typically separated as cotton seeds and waste during the cleaning process. Within this portion, approximately 4,000 metric tons (or 0.8%) of the waste consists, among other things, of high-quality fibers that should be separated, as they would otherwise be lost at this stage of the process.

By integrating the CL-X into the ginning process, the customer was able to further separate the ginning waste, splitting it into real waste and usable fibers that can be recovered at this early stage. This resulted in a significantly higher share of high-quality, marketable fibers, which in turn reduced the amount of waste that needed to be transported. In addition to lower logistics costs, the customer benefits from substantially better prices for the recovered fibers.

Convinced by the results, the Brazilian ginnery has already placed follow-up orders for four additional CL-X machines for its ginning operations – a strong endorsement of the concept’s economic and technological potential. This application clearly demonstrates how CL-X performance can create added value well beyond the spinning mill.

Confirmed excellence in spinning preparation

While the ginning application highlights the CL-X’s versatility, new results from spinning mills further confirm its leadership in established use cases.

In Vietnam, a customer compared the CL-X with the previous pre-cleaning solution under identical production conditions. The CL-X reduced waste by approximately 0.5% to 0.8% in total while simultaneously improving yarn quality. These improvements led to enhanced efficiency on the customer’s rotor spinning operations, reduced material loss and a more consistent yarn output. At the same time, power consumption dropped by around 40%, resulting in substantial energy savings, lower operating costs and a clear sustainability benefit. The customer reports high satisfaction, particularly with the machine’s operational stability and output quality.

Equally impressive results were achieved at a Turkish spinning mill processing 100% cotton at 1,100 kg/h. Replacing a competitor machine with the CL-X led to 80% less waste, around 30% lower energy consumption and noticeably higher yarn quality downstream. In addition, the blowroom operation became more stable and efficient. Where two machines had previously been required, one CL-X now handles the cleaning task alone, setting a new benchmark for both productivity and simplicity. Encouraged by these results, the customer has already decided to upgrade its blowroom line with further CL-X machines.

Smart technology, strong cleaning performance

The technological foundation for these results in spinning preparation and ginning is the CL-X’s advanced cleaning concept. At its core is the proven WASTECONTROL system, which continuously monitors trash content and raw material quality by using real-time data. When too many good fibers are detected in the waste, the system automatically suggests an optimized setting to minimize fiber loss – ensuring consistently high cleaning performance and maximum fiber yield across varying conditions.

One machine, multiple opportunities

From spinning preparation to ginning, the CL-X once again proves why it has become a benchmark in cotton cleaning. Its ability to deliver measurable economic, quality and sustainability benefits – even in entirely new applications – demonstrates the strength of its underlying concept and how smart pre-cleaning technology continues to unlock new potential along the entire cotton value chain.

Posted: July 31, 2026

Source: Trützschler Group SE