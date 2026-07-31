Luxinar Strengthens Reliable Femtosecond Laser Supply For Industrial Manufacturers

KINGSTON UPON HULL, UK— July 30, 2026 — Luxinar has expanded its femtosecond laser production to meet growing demands for reliable supply. With Pulsecore® femtosecond lasers, this means stable, predictable delivery within 3-4 months, even as volumes increase. This helps system integrators and machine builders to reduce project risk, maintain production schedules, and secure long-term availability for critical projects.

“For many system integrators, delivery reliability has become a critical part of project success,” said Stefan Hackl, CEO of Luxinar. “Our investments in manufacturing capacity, application support, and continuous product development enable customers to access high-performance femtosecond laser technology with the predictable lead times they need to keep projects on track.”

To support increasing demand, Luxinar continues to invest in both femtosecond technology development and production capacity. Backed by decades of industrial laser manufacturing experience, these investments help ensure long-term availability, application support, and a reliable supply of high-performance femtosecond lasers. Following the recent launch of the Aionis ultrafast laser, ongoing validation has demonstrated even stronger real-world performance than originally specified, achieving more than 100 W of output power and pulse durations below 350 fs. Combined with a predictable 3–4 months delivery time, this gives customers access to a high-performance industrial femtosecond laser platform without extended lead times.

Fast validation backed by application expertise

Reliable femtosecond integration starts with fast, proven application validation. That’s why Luxinar has strengthened its application capabilities – expanding its femtosecond expertise with additional testing capacity in Europe, including established labs in Germany and a dedicated smart lab in the UK equipped with cameras that provide live-streamed laser processing, instant feedback from applications engineers and real-time adjustments.

This gives faster access to sample testing and process validation, helping them confirm feasibility earlier, reduce integration risk, and accelerate the path to production. With stable and repeatable performance, Pulsecore® femtosecond lasers ensure future customers move from testing to production with confidence.

Industrial femtosecond processing for demanding applications

Pulsecore® femtosecond lasers are available at 515 nm, 1030 nm, and the unique 1950 nm wavelength. By selecting the appropriate wavelength, material interactions can be tailored for surface processing, sub-surface features, or processing through transparent materials – ablation, cutting, drilling or material modifications. The distinctive 1950 nm wavelength opens new possibilities for advanced applications that are difficult to achieve with conventional ultrafast laser wavelengths.

Delivering high-precision results across multiple industries

Aionis femtosecond lasers have been engineered for demanding industrial applications that require exceptional precision, reliability, and around-the-clock operation. They enable high-quality micromachining and material processing across a broad range of applications, including:

Semiconductor manufacturing

Microelectronics processing

Glass & ceramics processing

Diamond processing

SiC processing

Thin foil cutting

Photovoltaic production

Medical device and biotechnology applications

These represent some of the most common femtosecond laser applications, with many additional opportunities supported through Luxinar’s application development expertise.

Designed for continuous industrial operation

Built specifically for 24/7 industrial use, Aionis combines advanced functionality with robust reliability. Key features include:

Reliable continuous operation in industrial environments

Tunable pulse duration down to < 350 fs and up to picoseconds

Excellent pulse-to-pulse and power stability

Laser power up to 100 W

Advanced operating modes such as pulse on demand and bursts

This unique combination of performance, flexibility and reliability makes Aionis an ideal solution for manufacturers seeking the highest levels of precision and productivity in ultrafast laser processing applications.

A partner built for continuity and flexibility

For many system integrators, relying on a single femtosecond laser supplier has become an increasing risk – especially when project timelines depend on stable availability. Evaluating a second, reliable source is therefore a logical step to secure long-term continuity.

With Pulsecore® femtosecond lasers, Luxinar offers a proven laser platform backed by expanding production capacity, strong European support, and growing application expertise. In addition to femtosecond lasers, Luxinar supports manufacturers with nanosecond and CO₂ laser technologies, enabling broader application coverage and future technology flexibility within a single supplier relationship.

This allows manufacturers to validate applications earlier, reduce dependency on a single supplier, and increase supply-chain resilience. The result: more flexibility in sourcing decisions, lower delivery risk, and greater confidence to keep projects on track.

Posted: July 31, 2026

Source: Luxinar Ltd