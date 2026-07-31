Hyosung TNC Expands Personal Hygiene Spandex Production In Brazil Facility

SEOUL, South Korea — July 29, 2026 — To further strengthen its global production network and reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable, localized supply for customers around the world, Hyosung TNC, a producer of spandex for the personal hygiene industry, announces the expansion of spandex production for personal hygiene products at its manufacturing facility in Brazil. Production is expected to commence by early fourth quarter of 2027 with an expanded capacity of up to 3,000 tons per year.

The expansion establishes a global manufacturing footprint for Hyosung’s personal hygiene spandex business, with production that will now span South Korea, China, India, Turkey and Brazil. Together, these facilities enable Hyosung to better serve both global and regional customers with greater manufacturing flexibility, improved supply chain resilience, and localized support.

The Brazil expansion brings production closer to customers throughout the Americas, providing shorter lead times, faster response times, and potential savings through reduced logistics, duties, and taxes. In addition, the Hyosung’s local manufacturing and technical teams will collaborate more closely with customers to accelerate product innovation, enhance quality, and respond more quickly to evolving market needs.

“The expansion of our Brazil facility marks another important milestone in building a global manufacturing network for our personal hygiene spandex business,” said Scott Blackadar, global leader, personal hygiene at Hyosung TNC. “By adding production in the Americas, we’re bringing manufacturing closer to our customers, enabling faster response times, greater supply chain resilience, and stronger collaboration to support innovation and meet the growing demand for high-quality personal hygiene products worldwide.”

As global supply chains continue to evolve amid geopolitical uncertainty, Hyosung’s diversified manufacturing network provides customers with greater security of supply and risk mitigation while ensuring consistent access to high-quality personal hygiene spandex.

With five personal hygiene spandex manufacturing facilities worldwide, Hyosung is well positioned to support future market growth through continued capacity investments, ensuring customers have access to reliable, high-quality supply as demand for personal hygiene products continues to increase.

Posted: July 31, 2026

Source: Hyosung TNC