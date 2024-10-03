Picanol To Exhibit At ITMA ASIA + CITME: New Rapier Weaving Machine, The Supermax, To Be Unveiled For The First Time To The World

IEPER, Belgium — October 3, 2024 — ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 represents an excellent opportunity for Picanol to once again demonstrate its technological leadership in both airjet and rapier weaving machines. Visitors to the event will experience Picanol’s world premiere of its brand-new Supermax rapier weaving machine. In total, Picanol will have four different high-tech weaving machines as well as its PicConnect digital platform on display. The exhibition will take place from October 14-18, 2024, in the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai and Picanol will be in Hall 3, Booth E01. Furthermore, three additional Picanol weaving machines will be demonstrated at other booths.

“At Picanol, we are convinced that it is of utmost importance to keep on innovating, even when market conditions are not favorable. Therefore, we are really excited to emphasize this approach by launching our brand new Supermax rapier machine. This machine is specifically aimed at the Asian markets and once more, we are raising the industry standard to a higher level. Our latest innovation means Picanol is further strengthening its position as the world’s leading weaving machine manufacturer and we continue to offer the best products, technological solutions, and services. And we will demonstrate this with the four machines and digital platform PicConnect we will have on display at our booth,” comments Johan Verstraete, Vice President Weaving Machines.

The four Picanol weaving machines on display will be the latest Supermax and Ultimax rapier weaving machines and an OmniPlus-i Connect airjet weaving machine. Our sales and service team will also demonstrate the unique functionalities of our PicConnect. With PicConnect, Picanol is centralizing its digital tools and services in one new fully digital platform. At ITMA ASIA + CITME, visitors will get the opportunity to discover all the benefits and latest features of PicConnect. This will enable weavers to leverage the full extent of the possibilities offered by the Picanol weaving machines.

You can discover more about Picanol’s products and their unique features at www.picanol.be and www.picanol.com.cn.

Posted: October 3, 2024

Source: Picanol