Tonello And Pacific Jeans Celebrate A Shared Milestone: The 10,000th Machine

SARCEDO, Italy — July 9, 2025 — A meaningful chapter in the long-standing relationship between Tonello and Pacific Jeans is being written with the delivery of Tonello’s 10,000th machine: a moment marked not by numbers alone, but by the journey behind them.

The partnership began in the early 1990s, when Pacific Jeans’ visionary founder, Mr. M. Nasir Uddin, recognized the potential of innovation to transform garment production in Bangladesh. At a time when the denim industry in Asia was still emerging, Pacific Jeans became the first company in the region to adopt Tonello technologies, starting with a G1 360 machine. That early collaboration, between Mr. M. Nasir Uddin and Mr. Flavio Tonello, opened a new path, setting a standard for excellence and forward-thinking that would inspire an entire market.

Today, the relationship continues through the next generation. Mr. Syed M. Tanvir and Mr. Syed M. Tahmir, sons of Mr. Nasir, have carried the family’s vision forward, working alongside Ms. Alice Tonello and the Tonello team to strengthen and expand a partnership built on shared values: a spirit of exploration, innovation, and responsibility. Over the decades, the collaboration has grown not only at a professional level but also through a bond of mutual trust and respect between two families.

“This 10,000th machine symbolizes more than a production milestone,” said Ms. Alice Tonello, R&D and Marketing Director. “It reflects decades of collaboration, during which we’ve grown and learned together, always driven by a common curiosity to anticipate trends and embrace new challenges.”

The new machine, heading to Pacific Jeans’ facilities, integrates Tonello’s latest responsible and digital innovations. Yet, while technologies have evolved, the heart of the relationship remains unchanged: a shared commitment to shaping the future of responsible garment production.

On this occasion, Mr. Syed M. Tanvir, Managing Director of Pacific Jeans, shared his reflections:

“My father, Mr. M. Nasir Uddin, was a visionary entrepreneur who pioneered premium jeans manufacturing in Bangladesh. In the early 90s, he recognized the value of Tonello’s G1 360 and introduced advanced laundry technology when few could imagine it.

Our partnership with Tonello grew over time, rooted in shared values of innovation, excellence, and quality. Both companies are driven by the pursuit of smarter, more sustainable laundry solutions for the apparel industry.

Tonello’s commitment to advancing washing technology is inspiring. Together, we combine our strengths to offer cutting-edge solutions that reduce environmental impact and promote responsibility toward people and the planet.

When market demands shift, Tonello responds quickly with innovative solutions, aligning with our strategy to adopt eco-friendly, efficient technologies that shape the future of the industry.

Receiving Tonello’s 10,000th machine is a proud milestone—symbolizing our growth, shared vision, and the incredible journey we’ve had together.”

This milestone is not just a celebration of history, but a quiet tribute to the visionaries who saw beyond their time, and to the generations who continue to build on that foundation with care, resilience, and imagination.

Posted: July 10, 2025

Source: Tonello srl