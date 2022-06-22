Itema Exhibits The Itematech Weaving Solutions At Techtextil

COLZATE, Bergamo, Italy — June 20, 2022 — Itema, the leading Italian manufacturer of advanced weaving solutions, including weaving machines, spare parts, and integrated services, exhibits the most comprehensive weaving portfolio on the market to weave technical fabrics at Techtextil, from June 21st to 24th (Hall 12 – Booth A50) in Frankfurt, Germany.

In fact, always attentive to its Customers’ needs and to market trends, in 2019 Itema set up Itematechwith the aim to provide to technical fabrics producers a partner capable of satisfying their specific requirements by offering to its Customers cutting-edge technological innovations and customized solutions for technical fabrics and special applications.

Thanks to this forward-looking choice, Itematech offers nowadays the most complete weaving machines portfolio to weave technical fabrics, ranging from Negative and Positive rapier, to Monorapier for carbon fiber and fancy styles, Airjet and the legendary Projectile.

Itematech representatives will be on site to present in detail all the Itematech weaving solutions and the widest range of fabrics that it is possible to successfully weaving thanks to the Itematech technology.

Particularly, Techtextil is the perfect occasion to discover more about the new entries in the portfolio, that along with the rapier R9500-2, the airjet A9500-2 and the projectile P7300HP make up the range of Itematech weaving machines:

Unirap, the Itematech Monorapier Weaving Machines, combines the advantages of a positive rapier weft insertion with the gentle yarns’ treatment ensured by the free flight transfer, enabling complex and creative fabrics weaving with practically no limitations and maximum textile efficiency. UniRap is declined in two main machine versions, both reciprocally and easily upgradeable: UniRap P—designed to weave complex technical fabrics such as flat yarns up to 30mm—and UniRap G—mostly employed to weave specific technical textiles such as metallic or non-metallic (from carbon fiber to aramid and fiberglass) single threads up to 2mm in diameter. Ranging from refined lamè to high tenacity monofilament yarns, passing through bouclé yarns up to carbon, polyester and polypropylene tape, UniRap provides the possibility to weave sophisticated technical fabrics as well as innovative fashion styles.

Hercules Negative and Positive Rapier Weaving Machinehas been designed to excel in the weaving of technical textiles. One of a kind on the market, Hercules provides unbeatable textile flexibility thanks to its unique weft transfer system that enables the valuable possibility to easily and quickly switch from positive to negative rapiers, thus leading to unparalleled textile efficiency when handling the widest range of weft yarns counts, from 10 up to 48,000 dtex, in single or multiple weft insertions configurations.

Maxiplus Negative and Positive Rapier Weaving Machineeffective and flexible, it is the ideal technology to combine excellent machine performances with rapid return on investment. Capable to handle a wide range of yarns, the Maxiplus is an effective technology guaranteeing ease of use and weaving efficiency.

Trustable, skilled, and uniquely positioned in the market, Itematech is the ideal partner to identify the best weaving solution to weave the broadest range of technical textiles for applications such as Carpet Backing, Carbon Fibre, Heavy and Standard Coating Fabrics, Conveyor Belts and Filter Fabrics – including Bolting Cloth, Medical, Fiberglass, Agrotextile, Geotextile, Mesh Fabrics and many others.

Discover more about Itematech range of services and its unique technological offering to weave technical textiles by visiting Hall 12, Booth A50.

Posted: June 22, 2022

Source: Itema S.p.A.