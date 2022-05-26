The Easy Way to Upgrade Your Yarn

Global Textile Group selected Rieter’s COMPACTeasy to upgrade its ring yarn to compact yarn.

TW Special Report

The compacting device COMPACTeasy from Switzerland-based Rieter was the perfect solution for Uzbekistan-based Fergana Global Textile (FGT) Factory — a Global Textile Group business — to upgrade its ring yarn to compact yarn. FGT installed the compacting device on its existing G 37 ring spinning machines. With COMPACTeasy, the company reports it benefits from higher yarn quality and better performance in downstream processes, as well as the ability to switch between the production of ring and compact yarn.

Global Textile Group produces high-quality yarns in Uzebekistan using modern technology. Its FGT factory produces 26 tons of carded yarns and 12 tons of combed compact yarn per day, as well as 20 tons of blended yarn from cotton and polyester. As a vertically integrated company, it processes cotton grown on its own fields in a ginning plant, and also started to produce dyed knitted fabrics. The yarn and fabrics are certified with OKEO-TEX® Standard 100 and are sold to sewing and knitting mills of brands mostly based in Europe.

From Ring To Compact Yarn With COMPACTeasy

FGT was looking for a straightforward solution to upgrade its ring yarn to compact yarn without any major installation effort and without high investment costs. The compacting device COMPACTeasy in combination with Rieter comber E 86 was the right solution for FGT.

COMPACTeasy features a compacting system with a y-shaped channel, enabling intensive double compacting without any additional energy consumption (See Figure 1). The yarn quality is determined by both the y-channel of the compactor and the integrated pin. The pin acts on the fibers while they are in the drafting system area — the area where they have the least guidance. The compacting device can be easily retrofitted on existing machines.

Boosting Productivity And Quality

FGT has upgraded its ring yarn by using the comber E 86 in spinning preparation and by installing the compacting device COMPACTeasy on its ring spinning machines G 37. With the production of combed compact yarn, productivity on the G 37 has increased by 7 percent. To compare the yarn quality produced on the G 37 with and without COMPACTeasy, the compacting device was plugged out at several spinning positions. As a result, combed ring and combed compact yarn — made using 100-percent cotton with an Ne 30 yarn count — was produced on the same machine. The results for unevenness were similar for both the ring and compact yarn. In terms of hairiness and tenacity, the compact yarn achieved a significantly better quality: tenacity was 12-percent higher and hairiness 28-percent lower (See Figure 2).

“The comber E 86 and the installation of the compacting device COMPACTeasy on our ring spinning machine were accompanied by excellent service and timely support from Rieter field service staff,” said Otabek Nishanov, FGT CEO. “The compacting device gives us the opportunity to add value to our yarns while using existing equipment. This not only strengthens our own fabric production, but also helps us meet the needs of our customers and forge new partnerships.”

Excellent Performance In Downstream Processes

Thanks to COMPACTeasy, the company now benefits from all the advantages of a compact yarn. These advantages are not only noticeable in higher yarn quality, but also have a positive impact on downstream processes. FGT appreciates the better performance of its knitting machines when processing the compact yarn and fabrics are characterized by less pilling. If needed, the compacting device easily can be unplugged from the G 37 without any tools to switch to ring yarn production again. This feature offers a high level of flexibility when faced with market requirements that are constantly changing.

May 2022