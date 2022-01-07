Muratec Provides State-Of-The-Art Machinery To Gaston College Textile Technology Center

BELMONT, N.C. — January 7, 2022 — Muratec–Murata Machinery USA Inc. has generously provided a Vortex 870 to Gaston College’s Textile Technology Center. Muratec has provided training to TTC staff on how to use the Vortex 870 and will service the machine at no cost. The Vortex 870 produces a variety of yarn from various synthetic fibers, 100% cotton, various flame retardant products, and core yarn.

Muratec creates world-class automated solutions for material handling , machining and fabrication, giving today’s manufacturers and companies a competitive edge. There are currently only 156 Vortex 870 machines in the United States and Canada, and one is now being housed at the College’s Textile Technology Center. It provides companies with more production speed per hour compared to similar machines. Vortex Spun Yarn is in high demand given the high quality yarn it produces, and the Textile Technology Center can now fulfill that need.

“Bringing the newest Vortex 870 advancements to Gaston College will keep the Textile Technology Center in the technology forefront for both commodity and engineered staple yarns. The Textile Technology Center is fortunate to have such substantial support from a technology leader like Muratec,” said Don Rusch, director of the Textile Technology Center.

For nearly 78 years, the Textile Technology Center has given North Carolina a competitive edge in the textile industry, and this machinery will help the TTC stay on top on industry standards. The Vortex 870 produces yarn that is production and performance ready and many customers have already requested its use. This partnership will bring more business to the TTC and provide exposure for Muratec’s latest machinery.

“We know the volume of traffic that TTC has and we want our machine to be at TTC and be part of that visibility,” said David Stalvey, Director of the Textile Division and Chuck Butts, Sales Manager.

Posted: January 7, 2022

Source: Gaston College