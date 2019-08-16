Succesful With ESSENTIAL: Rieter Makes Progress With The Digitization Of The Spinning Mill

TW Special Report

All customers who purchase new Rieter machines get access to ESSENTIALbasic, the entry-level model in the Rieter Digital Spinning Suite. ESSENTIALbasic makes it possible to use important functions and access additional modules in the Rieter Digital Spinning Suite, which is undergoing continuous enhancement. Rieter is also presenting new modules that can be used to further improve the competitiveness of the spinning mill.

The all-in-one spinning mill management system: ESSENTIAL – Rieter Digital Spinning Suite integrates all digital applications. The system connects all machines and auxiliaries that influence the production of yarn and provides user-defined interfaces for third-party systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP). Users can select modules in the Rieter Digital Spinning Suite that best suit their requirements and add them individually.

ESSENTIALbasic With Every New Rieter Machine

The digitization package ESSENTIALbasic is delivered with every new Rieter machine. Every Rieter customer can have it enabled upon request. Among other things, it includes the use of digital machine documentation and the possibility to order spare parts via the Internet. This module is also available for machines that have already been installed.

Introduce The Right Measures

The Rieter monitoring system offers new features too. ESSENTIALmonitor provides clearly organized data from the entire spinning process centrally. This allows all relevant information to be collected, weaknesses to be identified and personnel to be utilized in the most economical way. The specific and continuous record of production, energy, and quality data enables short reaction times for the right measures to be initiated. This increases efficiency and reduces the cost of spinning mills. As a new feature, recommendations for how to improve productivity are provided. ESSENTIALmonitor can be operated either via a computer in the spinning mill, via a mobile app, or via ESSENTIALdashboard, i.e. a large display unit in the spinning mill.

Intelligent Maintenance

ESSENTIALmaintain enables intelligent spinning mill maintenance by analyzing sensor data from critical machine components and identifying abnormalities to avoid outages. The module offers a clear overview of all future, current and past maintenance tasks.

Avoid Outages

ESSENTIALpredict applies machine learning algorithms to sensor data and compares the running behavior of similar machine types. As soon as a machine starts behaving abnormally, the user receives a message containing instructions from Rieter on how to avoid a potential outage.

Ordering, Management

ESSENTIALorder offers the user the possibility to manage spare parts procurement. As well as the spare parts ordering service, the webshop also features additional state-of-the-art functionalities. The module also offers an online spare parts catalog tailored to the specific machine configuration. ESSENTIALorder can be accessed via ESSENTIALbasic.

Find Information Quicker

ESSENTIALconsult provides quick access to important information. The digital manual contains all operational and installation manuals, eliminating the need to spend time searching through traditional paper manuals. This module is also part of ESSENTIALbasic.

With these ESSENTIAL modules, Rieter offers an opportunity to capitalize on the potential for intelligent spinning. The ESSENTIAL portfolio will soon feature three additional modules: ESSENTIALlab, ESSENTIALoptimize and ESSENTIALautomate.

Quality Data At A Glance

A spinning mill management system would not be complete without the quality data collected from your laboratory equipment. With ESSENTIALlab, your quality data is integrated into the customer-oriented cockpit, allowing you to take action whenever this is required.

Optimized Process Recommendations

In the event that the lot, yarn count or end usage of the yarn changes in a spinning mill, the intelligent recipe management system ESSENTIALoptimize recommends the correct settings for the entire spinning process. The system first compares the current settings with the best practices from Rieter. ESSENTIALoptimize then suggests improved settings and/or optionally the optimal raw material to increase performance and reduce operational costs, while maintaining quality at a targeted level.

Transport Automation As An Integral Element

ESSENTIALautomate integrates automated transport and logistics systems into ESSENTIAL. This gives the user an insight into the efficiency of the transport automation and helps to improve efficiency through combination with the production data from ESSENTIALmonitor.

Access to the ESSENTIAL platform, including ESSENTIALorder and ESSENTIALconsult, is free to Rieter customers. Please contact your Rieter sales representative to find out how to access the Rieter Digital Spinning Suite.

