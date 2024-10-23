Piana Sleep Partners With Reveille Hospitality To Bring Groundbreaking Eco-Luxurious Rinnovo Mattress To Upscale Hotel Properties

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — October 23, 2024 — Piana Sleep, a division of Piana Technology dedicated to pushing the mattress industry forward through sustainability and breakthrough innovation, is proud to announce it has partnered with Reveille Hospitality. Led by renowned industry leader Marco Roca Sr., Reveille Hospitality is focused on bringing Piana Sleep’s new Rinnovo mattress to upscale and luxury hotel properties. Both companies share a passion for innovation and sustainability. Together, they will focus on bringing a high-quality, more sustainable night’s sleep to some of the world’s best hotel properties.

The Rinnovo mattress is elevating expectations of what sustainable luxury can look like in the hospitality industry. Piana Sleep offers a sleep solution that aligns with the growing demand for eco-conscious choices. The design delivers superior comfort, contouring, and support in firm, medium, and plush options. Available in standard sizes and custom dimensions, Rinnovo ensures a perfect fit for any hotel room, enhancing a hospitality property’s unique offering. Plus, Piana Sleep’s take-back promise extends beyond recycling its own mattresses: for every Rinnovo mattress purchased, Piana offers to take back a non-Rinnovo mattress, helping to reduce waste and promote a circular economy in the hospitality industry.

“At Reveille Hospitality, we only partner with brands that meet our highest standards for quality, innovation, and sustainability,” said Marco Roca Sr, Co-founder and CEO of Reveille Hospitality. “Piana Sleep surpasses all three, marking the most exciting advancement in hotel sleep systems since the Heavenly Bed.”

Roca Sr. revolutionized the industry 25 years ago with the release of the iconic Heavenly Bed, made for Westin Hotels and Resorts and available for consumer purchase exclusively through Westin. Led by industry luminary Roca Sr., Reveille Hospitality stands at the forefront of hospitality development, management, and consulting services. With decades of collective experience to draw upon, Reveille Hospitality ensures every venture not only meets but exceeds the highest standards of excellence.

“As a pioneer of mattress innovation in hospitality, Marco’s expertise is unmatched,” said Silvia Galasso, Executive Vice President of Piana Sleep. “Together with Reveille, Piana Sleep is poised to bring the next wave of disruption, combining advanced sleep technology with visionary leadership to redefine comfort for hotel guests worldwide while contributing to the health of our planet.”

Rinnovo highlights Piana Sleep’s devotion to sustainability, minimizing waste, and conserving energy in the bedding and hospitality industries. The Rinnovo mattress is made with Piana recycled technology, resulting in up to 46% fewer CO2 emissions than a comparable all-foam mattress, takes up to 52% less energy to make, and is up to 31% lighter than an equivalent all-foam mattress.

At the heart of Rinnovo is Piana Technology’s transformative V/SMART technology. V/SMART includes fibers that are vertically arranged in a unique high-loft nonwoven design that delivers a non-toxic, odor-free, VOC-free environment. V/SMART’s groundbreaking design includes the company’s Molecular Printing technology that infuses molecular compounds into materials tailored to deliver countless health benefits, such as active cooling, customizable aromatherapy, antimicrobial protection, sleep and mood enhancers, and much more. Piana’s SmartSilver® technology further protects the mattress by neutralizing bacteria and fungi—ensuring a cleaner, healthier sleep environment. Lastly, Piana Sleep’s CoolComfort technology, combined with V/Smart’s breathability, dissipates heat and moisture to keep sleepers cool and dry.

The Rinnovo is not just healthy for guests—it’s healthy for the planet.

Posted: October 23, 2024

