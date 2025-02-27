Rubi Awarded NSF Grant To Scale Carbon-To-Cellulose Technology

San Francisco-based Rubi, a company focused on sustainable manufacturing, has secured a $969,961 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to scale its carbon-to-cellulose platform. This technology uses cell-free biocatalysis to convert carbon dioxide into cellulose, aiming to replace traditional wood pulp, reduce deforestation, and lower the environmental impact of textile production.

The grant will support Rubi’s path to commercialization, building on its successful Phase I grant completion in 2023. Key milestones include an $8.7 million seed round co-led by H&M Group and Patagonia, strategic partnerships with major fashion brands and Walmart, and the debut of the world’s first carbon dioxide-derived yarn with GANNI.

“This award is a testament to Rubi’s vision for a symbiotic manufacturing future and our ambition to lead the next era of sustainable industry,” said Neeka Mashouf, co-founder and CEO of Rubi. “As we move into 2025, this grant will accelerate our efforts to scale CO2-derived, low-carbon cellulose for the textile industry ….”

