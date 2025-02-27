RTCM Holdings Acquires USW

Dallas-based RTCM Holdings Inc., doing business as Reclaimed Cleaning Textiles and World Wear Project, has acquired United-Southern Waste Material Co. (USW), creating the largest textile recycler in North Texas. Founded in 1914, USW specializes in recycling and repurposing clothing and wiping rags, operating from an 88,000-square-foot facility with more than 120 collection bins. Financial terms were not disclosed.

USW Co-Owner Mindi Levine Kahn, a third-generation family member, will remain with the company to ensure a smooth integration. The acquisition aims to support RTCM’s goal of diverting 100 million pounds of textiles from landfills annually, enhancing its capacity and long-term growth.

“USW’s operation will help us expand our capacity and drive essential long-term growth,”said Craig McAndrews, president and CEO of Reclaimed Cleaning Textiles.

2025 Quarterly Issue I