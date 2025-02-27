MMI Acquires Jason Mills, Looking For Future Investments

MMI Textiles Inc., Cleveland, recently acquired Jason Mills LLC, a Milltown, N.J.-based manufacturer of high-performance knit textiles. This acquisition significantly expands MMI’s product offerings across markets such as recreational trade, occupational safety, aeronautical, automotive and marine, healthcare, and filtration.

“This acquisition marks an exciting milestone as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the textile industry,” said Amy Bircher Bruyn, MMI Textiles’ founder and CEO. “We are eager to integrate their expertise, resources, and innovation to better serve our customers and address the evolving needs of the market.”

Jason Mills will continue providing innovative textile solutions under MMI’s umbrella. Michael Lavroff, CEO of Jason Mills, emphasized the company’s commitment to quality and customer service in this next chapter.

PezTex Consulting assisted in the deal, and has plans to explore further acquisition opportunities in the textile industry for MMI.

2025 Quarterly Issue I