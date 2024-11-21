Textile Associations Join Together For The Benefit Of Industry; Host Inaugural “Alphabet Soup” Shindig During Techtextil North America 2024

Textile industry associations want the textile industry to know they are talking. With a desire to work more collaboratively on industry initiatives and events that are beneficial to all their respective members, 11 associations — Advanced Textiles Association (ATA),American Textile Machinery Association (ATMA),Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN), American Association of Tex-tile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC),Association of the Nonwovens Fabrics Industry (INDA), the Nonwovens Institute (NWI), North American Linen Association (NALA), SEAMS – The Association & Voice of the U.S. Sewn Products Industry, Southern Textile Association (STA), Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA), and Synthetic Yarn & Fabric Association (SYFA) — recently got together to discuss ways to benefit the industry.

“We all represent various segments of the textiles and sewn products industry,” said Maggie McDonald, vice president, Communications, SPESA. “But we all agree that collaboration and building on synergies is what will propel our industry into its next chapter.”

This “Alphabet Soup Collective,” as the group has affectionately named itself, was officially launched during Techtextil North America (TTNA) 2024 held in Raleigh. N.C. One of the first ideas for the collective was to co-host a social event open to all members of the textile industry including current association members as well as non-members wanting to learn more.The result, the inaugural Alphabet Soup Shindig, was held at the Whiskey Kitchen during TTNA. This first-of-its-kind, sold-out event gathered people from all aspects of the industry in one place at the same time to network, learn and collaborate.Attendance far exceeded expectations, illustrating a hunger for these types of cross-industry net-working opportunities.

Twelve sponsors were instrumental in making the shindig happen:

American & Efird;

Asheboro Elastics Corp.(AEC);

Baxter Mill Archives;

Better Than Found;

Coker & Associates;

Contempora Fabrics;

Danbartex;

Gribbin Strategic;

Itema America Inc.;

MajorSage Business Coaching; MMI Textiles; and

North Carolina Textile Foundation at NC State University.

Ben Talbert, president and CEO of Greenville, S.C.-based Better Than Found Search Group, one of the event sponsors, said:“Better than Found Search Group (BTF) was proud to sponsor this event.The textile community is a family, and this felt like our reunion.”

As McDonald noted:“Good people, good networking, good vibes,AND good weather. Doesn’t get much better.”

The Alphabet Soup Collective will continue its conversations as it looks for ways to collaborate, streamline events and gather the industry in productive, beneficial ways for all involved.

2024 Quarterly Issue IV