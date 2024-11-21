Cone Denim® Builds Solar Panel Installation in China

Cone Denim®, Greensboro, N.C., has inaugurated its first rooftop solar panel installation in Jiaxing, China. The action will generate 9 megawatt hours of electricity per year and reduce the plant’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by 17 percent, according to Cone, which is in line with the company’s 2030 sustainability goals.

“This project is a great accomplishment for Cone towards our sustain-ability efforts,”said Cone Denim Vice President of Manufacturing Brad Johnson.“The solar panel installation demonstrates our commitment to continued innovation across our manufacturing facilities and platforms to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This launch provides Cone Denim the opportunity to scale our efforts on clean energy and carbon reduction, all on-site in Jiaxing. By implementing this on our industrial site, we are preserving the natural landscape without requiring any additional surrounding land resources.”

2024 Quarterly Volume IV