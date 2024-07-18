Panda Biotech Opens Hemp Facility

Panda Biotech, Wichita Falls, Texas, recently cele-brated the grand opening of its 500,000-square-foot industrial hemp facility. The new facility has a capacity of 22,000 pounds of hemp fiber per hour making it the largest industrial hemp processing facility in the Western Hemisphere. Speakers at the ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration included Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Ron Kitchens, Panda Biotech President Dixie Carter, Panda Biotech COO Scott Evans, Southern Ute Indian Tribe Chairman Melvin J. Baker and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. The Southern Ute Indian Tribe is a Panda Hemp Gin equity partner.

2024 Quarterly Volume III